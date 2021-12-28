Teen wanted for armed robbery in Sunbury

Dec. 28—SUNBURY — A 17-year-old Sunbury resident is wanted after police say he held up another man by gunpoint along North 4th Street on Monday before stealing $40 and a cellphone.

Elijah Simpson, of Catawissa Avenue, is sought by police after the alleged armed robbery at 12:50 p.m. on Monday, according to Sunbury police. An arrest warrant has been issued, police said.

Officer Gary Bregensir was dispatched to the 800 block of N. 4th St. for a report of an armed robbery in progress, police said.

When Bregensir arrived, the victim told him a male wearing a ski mask and a blue puffy jacket pulled out a handgun and behind Fulton Bank on Shroyer Avenue and stated, "give me everything," police said.

The victim told police he gave the man his iPhone and $40 before the suspect took off running, police said.

Police contacted AT&T and the company said the phone was powered off and the last known area the phone was located at was in the area of the robbery, police said.

The victim told police he knows of the suspect but didn't know his name. The victim told police his brother, who was in Union County Jail, would know who the alleged suspect was, police said.

Officers made contact with the incarcerated individual and the man told officers he knows the man goes by "Elijah Eli," police said.

A social media search was conducted and pictures were gathered of the alleged suspect and sent to county probation officers who identified Simpson, police said. Probation officers said Simpson was recently taken off juvenile probation, police said.

During an interview, the victim told officers he was on his way to get coffee from Turkey Hill on North 4th Street when he noticed a group of males on the corner of North 4th and Lincoln streets, police said.

When the victim left Turkey Hill he walked to Shroyer Avenue when Simpson allegedly ran up to him and said, "give me everything," while pointing a black handgun at him, police allege.

Story continues

The victim gave the man what he had and told officers before Simpson ran off he said, "I appreciate you," police said.

The alleged victim ran into Fulton Bank and told employees he had just been robbed and to call police.

Simpson is being charged as an adult and faces felony robbery charges and felony firearms not be carried without a license charges, police said.

Anyone with information on Simpson is asked to call Northumberland County 911.