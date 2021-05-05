Teen wanted in connection to shooting death surrenders
May 5—LUMBERTON — A Fairmont teen wanted in relation to the March 15 shooting death of a 36-year-old Lumberton man on N.C. 72 has been arrested.
Brendan Deon Jones, 18, surrendered Monday to Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of firearm. Jones was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.
He is the third person to be charged in connection with the shooting death of Jason West.
Also charged with the same offenses as Jones was a 17-year-old male who was arrested on April 28. On March 18 investigators arrested another 17-year-old male and charged him with first-degree murder in the case.
Sheriff's deputies responded about 9:21 p.m. March 15 to a report of two people shot at 2637 N.C. 72 West in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies found West was dead in the residence's yard.
Jamison D. Locklear, 18, and a 17-year-old male were taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment, according to the RCSO. While deputies were at the shooting scene, a third person suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at UNC Health Southeastern's medical center.
The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.