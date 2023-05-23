Teen wanted in deadly shooting in Atlanta neighborhood, CrimeStoppers offering reward money for tips

Police have been conducting a homicide investigation in southwest Atlanta that left one person dead.

Now, police have released a photo of the suspect, 18-year-old Jyquez Harvey, and CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that may lead to his arrest.

Harvey is on APD’s Most Wanted list.

On Feb. 17, officers were called to 1376 Allegheny Street SW just before 5 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was at the scene and saw police surrounding a home.

Police confirmed that one person was shot and died on the scene.

The victim has still not been identified.

Police said in March, they were able to determine Harvey was involved in the incident and issued warrants for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to $2,000 in cash rewards for information.

You can submit a tip online, or call the Crimestoppers tip line at 404-577-8477.

