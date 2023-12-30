Teen wanted in double homicide in Mount Holly arrested in New York

A teenager accused of murdering two young men in Mount Holly was apprehended states away Friday.

According to a press release, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office in New York acted on information gathered by the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force to apprehend a 17-year-old male wanted in connection to a double homicide.

The tip led Broome County Sheriff’s investigators to believe the fugitive was in a residence located at 122 Pierce Avenue in the town of Union. Deputies wrote a search warrant for the location, which was granted by a Broome County court judge. The Southern Tier SWAT Team was activated to execute the search warrant. The teen was successfully taken into custody without incident, according to the press release.

The teen is wanted in connection to the shooting deaths of Jayden Dae’Shun Munson, 19, and Jaylan Marray Jackson, 19, both of Concord.

Jayden Munson

Two men were found shot in a vehicle shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 14 near the intersection of Dodge Street and Piedmont Avenue in Mount Holly.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said in a press release, “Congratulations once again to our investigators and our partners at the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and the Endicott Police Department. Thanks to their tireless work, dedication and professionalism, this suspected murderer is now off the streets and has been brought to justice.”

A graduate of Concord Academy, Munson was laid to rest Dec. 20. According to his obituary, he had a passion for basketball and was attending Louisburg College in Louisburg, North Carolina.

Jaylan was a 2022 graduate of J. M. Robinson High School. His funeral was on Dec. 27.

Jaylan Jackson

