Teen wanted for fatal carjacking caught at Bronx subway turnstile

A teen wanted for a fatal carjacking was nabbed by cops as he entered a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday.

The 17-year-old suspect, whose name police have not released because of his age, is the third suspect so far to be arrested for the Sept. 24 slaying of Jose Alvarado in Hunts Point.

Police arrested two other suspects on Sept. 27, Ahkeem Chase and Latrell Fleming, both 18, after cops caught them driving the victim’s stolen Mercedes-Benz, police said. All three teens are charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery and weapon possession.

The suspects are accused of confronting Alvarado as the 45-year-old Fordham Heights resident walked to his parked luxury car on Hunts Point Ave. near Longfellow Ave. Surveillance footage obtained by the Daily News shows the carjackers driving off, leaving Alvarado dying on the pavement.

Alvarado dashed out to meet someone that night after receiving a phone call, leaving his devastated family members wondering if he was lured to his death.