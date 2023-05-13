Teen wanted for fatal stabbing outside Bronx grocery surrenders: NYPD

A teen wanted for fatally stabbing a man during a caught-on-camera clash outside a Bronx grocery earlier this week has surrendered to authorities, police said Saturday.

Naisaih Diaz, 19, walked into the 44th Precinct station house near Yankee Stadium about 1:30 p.m. Friday and said he was the one who knifed Jermaine Williams, 33, in the abdomen during a fight near the corner of E. 167th St. and Sheridan Ave. on Monday.

Cops charged Diaz with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession for the 7:45 p.m. stabbing. It’s his first arrest in New York, an NYPD spokesman said.

Diaz was caught on surveillance camera arguing with Williams outside the corner grocery, police said. The two men didn’t know each other before they squared off and it was not immediately disclosed what the two men were arguing about.

Shocking surveillance video obtained by the Daily News shows Williams, dressed in red basketball shorts, exchanging words with Diaz outside the Associated Fresh Supermarket.

Another young man attempted to restrain Diaz, but couldn’t control him, and the suspect aggressively approached Williams. Williams charged at him, and the stabber made a plunging motion with a knife during their struggle.

Williams stepped back and looked down in shock at his bleeding torso, the video shows. He held his side before collapsing face-first on the sidewalk.

Medics rushed Williams to Lincoln Hospital, but he could not be saved. He lived in the Baychester Houses.

“The detectives came to my house,” the victim’s devastated mother, Alisa Jimenez Pantaleon, said of the moment she learned of her son’s death. Attempts to reach Pantaleon Saturday were not successful.

“I’m not doing too good. I’m not. Really not,” the heartbroken mother said Tuesday.

Diaz was wearing a black vest and a white collared shirt at the time of the attack. A short time later, he shucked the clothes off, but was captured on surveillance camera near the scene wearing a Def Leppard concert T-shirt, cops said. He was still wearing the large gold necklace he wore during the killing.

He was handcuffed three days after police released surveillance images of his fight with Williams, as well as his quick change, cops said.

Diaz’s arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Saturday.