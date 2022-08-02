Teen wanted in Larimer County shooting arrested in Fort Collins

Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan
·1 min read

A Fort Collins teen wanted on suspicion of shooting a man in Larimer County last week has been arrested, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Investigators received numerous tips on the 15-year-old's location since they say he fled from outside a home in the 400 block of South Overland Trail on Thursday afternoon after allegedly shooting and injuring a 28-year-old man.

The man was taken to the hospital and released Monday, sheriff's spokesperson David Moore told the Coloradoan.

The sheriff's office said Thursday that the teen was wanted on allegations of attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Deputies received a tip Monday that lead the sheriff's office Strategic Enforcement Team to the 800 block of Merganser Drive in northeast Fort Collins, according to a news release. With assistance from Fort Collins Police Services SWAT, the teen was arrested just before 10 p.m.

The teen, Teagan Pixley-Johnson, was taken to the Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley, according to the sheriff's office.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. The case was filed in juvenile court, according to the court docket, which means the case will not be open to the public unless the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office decides to charge the teen as an adult.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Teen wanted in Larimer County shooting arrested in Fort Collins

