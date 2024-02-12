Teen wanted for murder found when he goes to church with gun in waistband, AL cops say

A teen wanted for murder in Alabama was captured in an unexpected way — showing up for church services with a gun on display in his waistband, investigators say.

The unusual arrest happened Sunday, Feb. 11, in the parking lot of the Church of the Highlands in Pelham, Alabama, according to a news release.

Investigators say the suspect was part of a group of eight juveniles who arrived for services in the company of a single adult.

“A church volunteer was shuttling people from their vehicles to the building,” police said. “The volunteer noted that one of the juvenile males had a firearm in his waistband and informed him that he could not have the weapon inside the church.”

The teen exited the shuttle and stored the gun in a vehicle, which was then driven off the lot by one of the other teens in the group, officials said. The vehicle returned minutes later, minus the gun.

Pelham police were called to investigate and discovered the teen boy “had an active warrant for murder out of Montgomery County,” officials said.

He was arrested without incident outside the church.

“A short time later, Pelham police officers found the firearm hidden in some bushes on the other side of the church property,” officials said.

“The preliminary investigation has not revealed any known threats in the area.”

The 16-year-old teen has been linked to the Nov. 17 fatal shooting of Tanario Abner, 21, of Montgomery, AL.com reports. Montgomery police report the suspect was charged Feb. 11 with capital murder.

