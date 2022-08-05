Teen wanted for murder, Memphis police say
Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help for information on a teen homicide suspect.
On Nov. 12, 2020, at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Patterson Street.
When officers arrived, a man told them that he and his parents had been shot.
The parents were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Luis Cordero-Medina, 17, has been identified as the suspect in the homicide.
Cordero-Medina currently has active warrants for two counts of First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, and Possession of Firearm/Dangerous Felony.
Please contact MPD Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.
