Teen wanted for murder, Memphis police say

Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help for information on a teen homicide suspect.

On Nov. 12, 2020, at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Patterson Street.

When officers arrived, a man told them that he and his parents had been shot.

The parents were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Luis Cordero-Medina, 17, has been identified as the suspect in the homicide.

Cordero-Medina currently has active warrants for two counts of First Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, and Possession of Firearm/Dangerous Felony.

Please contact MPD Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

