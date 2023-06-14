Teen wanted for shooting, critically injuring male in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwelllings

Police are looking for the teen they say shot a male last week in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings, critically injuring him.

Damon Peters, 19, of Pittsburgh, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, criminal attempted aggravated assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and gun charges.

Officers responded to the area of Chancey Drive for a ShotSpotter alert for 16 rounds, then another five rounds on Webster Avenue around 1 a.m. June 9.

After arriving at the scene, officers were approached by an Uber driver, who said they were picking up a male who was shot inside their vehicle. Another witness then drove the victim to UPMC Mercy Hospital in the Uber driver’s vehicle.

According to the complaint, the male had just gotten into the back of the vehicle when the suspect, who had been hiding behind a concrete wall, came out and fired, shooting the victim in the neck multiple times.

He then fled, dropping a cane he had been holding. Peters was identified by fingerprints, according to court documents.

The current condition of the victim was not released.

