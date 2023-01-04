Teen wanted throughout metro area arrested after police chase in stolen car in East Point

East Point’s most wanted person has been arrested.

The East Point Police Department said 19-year-old Matthew Gaskins was wanted, and being investigated, by several jurisdictions in the metro area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just to name a few, Gaskins was being investigated by College Park Police Department, City of Hapeville Police, Georgia Tech Police Department, Gwinnett County Police Department, City of South Fulton Police Department, East Point Police Department and more.

Gaskins was arrested on Monday morning at 10:35 a.m. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol Crime Suppression Unit assisted The East Point Police Department with the arrest.

Authorities attempted to serve arrest warrants to Gaskins when he sped down Washington Road in East Point near Pearl Street driving a stolen Jeep. Gaskins then drove into the back yard of a home.

Police said they performed several PIT maneuvers to try and stop Gaskins. While damaging several vehicles, Gaskins, again, fled onto Washington Road and ended up in a parking lot.

TRENDING STORIES:

After another PIT maneuver, troopers were able to stop Gaskins vehicle and he hit a power pole.

He was taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: