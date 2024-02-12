Teen wanted in Wilkes-Barre ‘smash and grab’ burglaries

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A male suspect is wanted after multiple businesses in Wilkes-Barre were victims of ‘smash and grab’ burglaries.

Previously 28/22 News reported there were multiple businesses targets of ‘smash and grab’ burglaries.

Police issued an active investigation after windows were smashed to make entry into many businesses to steal cash as well as other items.

Police presence after attempted robbery in Luzerne County

Police said through further investigation they were able to connect the burglaries to a 17-year-old male.

Wilkes-Barre City police say on February 9 they charged the juvenile with burglary and other related charges.

Officials note the suspect has not been located yet and is currently wanted.

Anyone with information leading to the location of the teen or has any information concerning these incidents is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Decetive Division at 570-208-0911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.