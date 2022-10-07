Teen who went missing found safe, Portsmouth police say

The Portsmouth Police Department.

PORTSMOUTH — A Seacoast teenager missing for 10 days has been found safe in northern New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Police Department reported late Thursday.

Last seen walking near Portsmouth High School on Monday, Sept. 26, Davyn Hanson, 15, was found in Whitefield, police said.

“He was located in Whitefield… thanks to a person who knows him and Whitefield police,” Capt. David Keaveny wrote in an email.

The town of Whitefield is roughly a 40-minute drive west of Berlin and an hour north of Conway.

Portsmouth police originally announced that the teenager was missing on Tuesday, writing on social media that he hadn’t been seen in over a week.

