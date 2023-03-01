Teen who went missing from Mall at Fox Run found safe in Rochester. Police investigating.

ROCHESTER — A Portsmouth teenager who went missing from the Mall at Fox Run on Monday afternoon was safely located in Rochester Tuesday evening, though law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate her abrupt disappearance.

Newington Police Department Chief Michael Bilodeau reported that the 17-year-old teenager, a resident of the Chase Home, was found in the apartment of a 26-year-old Rochester man at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Town police previously noted that the teenager, during her first day working for the Aeropostale clothing store inside the mall on Monday, left for a break but never returned for work afterward. The teenager left her identification inside the store and had last been seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Bilodeau shared that social media was a major factor in authorities finding the teenager.

After news broke of the girl’s disappearance and the department shared information on Facebook, word traveled and the post was shared.

Rockingham County dispatchers alerted Newington police on Tuesday night that the teenager had been spotted inside an apartment building by an unidentified woman who had seen the posts about the missing girl. The woman called Rochester police, who went to the apartment and identified the teenager, who was then taken into police custody.

Town police and other agencies are still investigating the relationship between the teenager and the man and how she ended up at the apartment.

“We have no idea right now and we are in contact with the Rockingham County District Attorney,” Bilodeau said.

No charges have been filed and the teenager was not physically harmed, Bilodeau said. The chief stated that the incident does not appear to have been a kidnapping.

Assisting town police were the Portsmouth and Rochester police departments, New Hampshire State Police, Rockingham County dispatchers, the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families, the Mall at Fox Run, Allied Security and the Chase Home.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Teen missing from mall found safe in Rochester. Police investigating.