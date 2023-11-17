Teen witnesses change their expected testimony during murder trial in 2021 Houma shooting

Two star witnesses changed their expected testimonies during a murder trial.

"I don't remember nothin'," Sloudius Mosley said more than 15 times. He then shouted in tears, "I don't remember!"

Mosley said that, after his father died this year, he couldn't recall any events from his past.

The two eyewitnesses, Mosley and the victim's brother, Ro'kiz Norris, each testified, constantly running their hands across their faces and hair as Prosecutor Daniel Smart questioned them. They were expected to place Terrion Robinson at the crime scene with an AR 15, based on prosecutors' statements the day prior.

Norris said he originally lied to police, and Mosley maintained he couldn't remember anything after his father died this year.

Mosley was left in tears as he was questioned in front of jurors Thursday, Nov. 16, during the second-degree murder trial of Robinson.

If found guilty, Robinson faces life in prison.

Robinson is accused of the shooting death of Emmett Carr Jr., who died June 26, 2021, at a "splash" party in the 2600 block of Isaac Street when it turned into a gunfight between two groups: one from Houma and the other from Thibodaux, according to Houma Police Department.

The Terrebonne Parish Courthouse, Friday, May 26.

Mosley's prior statement, recorded on camera, told of the grisly shootout between nearly 10 people that also was caught on camera and left more than 50 bullet casings strewn across the 2600 block of Isaac Street and a nearby church parking lot.

The lead detective, Robert Lottinger, took the stand for more than seven hours the day prior. His body camera footage of an interview with Norris told a different story and was shown to the teen and a dozen jurors.

The footage showed a 14-year-old calm and collected Mosley telling how Carr and others "posted" on the street, preparing for a fight.

On video, he said he saw Terrion draw an AR 15 from his backpack. Asked how he knew it was an AR 15, the teen said:

"As he pulled out his AR and the dude on the street got his gun," the younger Mosley in the video said. "It was black, with a handle type thing."

More: Louisiana kids barred from school sports after parents' divorce leads to move

More: Detective testifies for seven hours in 'splash' party murder trial in Houma

According to Lottinger, Robinson then opened fire on Carr just off camera. Lottinger identified him by the caliber, the muzzle flashes on camera, and the positioning of the shell casings.

According to Forensic Pathologist Dr. Dana Troxclair, Robinson was killed by a bullet that went through his head. Lottinger identified the bullet as one from the only .223 caliber weapon fired on the scene.

Defense Attorney Shannon Battiste replayed the video, stopping every 10 to 30 seconds and reciting Norris's own statements to him. Each time he asked the teen if he heard his younger self say what was shown.

"So D.J. held out his gun, and Emmett got his gun, and they started shootin'," he repeated the words of the younger Mosley.

At first, Norris would say he didn't remember, but over time he would agree.

Under Battiste's questioning, Mosley placed the person identified as D.J. as the first to fire. Minutes later, the nearly 10 people fled in every direction firing shots at one another.

Carr was left lying behind his mother's car, life "leaking" from his body as his brother ran to his side.

Mere moments before what was caught on video, according to his mother, Niya Norris, he facetimed her.

"He said, 'Ma, I love you, and I'm'a leave you with that,'" she said as she broke down crying on a picture of her son in cap and gown.

Her backyard is a short walk from the church's parking lot.

"As I look in my kitchen window, I see the scene of my son's murder," she said.

She testified that days later, she tried to take her own life but was unsuccessful.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Teen witnesses change expected testimony during murder trial