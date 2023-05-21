Teen, woman shoot each other during reported drug deal at Taco Bell

A woman and teen shot at each other in a Taco Bell parking lot during an alleged drug deal Saturday afternoon.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Taco Bell location on the 3400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Columbus at around 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting, WBNS reported.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman and teenage boy suffering gunshot wounds, prompting medics to transport them to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both were in stable condition following the shooting, according to Detective Joe Mullins with the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation found that the teenage boy pulled his gun first during an apparent drug deal, Mullins said. The female ran away before pulling out her weapon and exchanging fire.

Multiple shots were exchanged between the woman and boy.

It is currently unknown if either of them were arrested.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the shooting.

More information was expected to be released as the story developed.