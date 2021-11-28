Teen worker at Brooklyn bodega shot in head, critically hurt

A teen worker at a Brooklyn bodega is clinging to life after being shot in the head on the job, police said Sunday.

The 18-year-old victim was working at M&M Grocery Corp. on Nostrand Ave. near Avenue D in East Flatbush when two men came into the store about 6:05 p.m., police said.

The victim and the men got into an argument and at least one of the men pulled out a gun and fired, cops said. The teen was struck in the back of the head.

Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The two men fled and have not been caught.