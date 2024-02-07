Teen wounded in afternoon shooting in south Kansas City

A teen was rushed to a hospital after being injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in south Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 1:40 p.m. near East 107th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez with the Kansas City Police Department.

There, officers found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound, Gonzalez said. The victim was taken to a hospital where his condition was stable.

Further details were not available, Gonzalez said.

The intersection of 107th and Blue Ridge borders the Stratford Estates, Hickman Mills South and Ruskin Heights neighborhoods in Kansas City. The intersection is a few blocks away from Ruskin High School, which is near 111th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard in the Hickman Mills School District.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available.