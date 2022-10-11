Teen wounded by gunshot in Trinity remains at UAB Hospital

Oct. 11—A teenage boy seriously wounded by a gunshot Monday in Trinity remained at UAB Hospital this morning, according to the Trinity Police Department.

The boy was initially taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transferred to UAB, Trinity Police Chief Michael Hughes said. The boy's condition wasn't available.

Trinity police responded to a call at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near Mountain Cove Road and found the victim, whom Hughes said was between 12 and 18 years old.

Hughes said another teenage boy discharged the firearm and it was likely accidental. No charges have been filed in the incident, but it remains under investigation.

"You never know how things shake out," Hughes said. "Investigations take time, and we have to get all our ducks in a row."

He said he couldn't release additional details, including the type of firearm involved, because of the ongoing investigation and the involvement of juveniles.

