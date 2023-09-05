Teenage boy accused of assaulting police will face adult court

Brothers La’Dainian and Paden Fuller, 17, look out the windows of the Gaston Gazette offices as their parents are interviewed about their incident with Gastonia Police Department officers.

A teenager facing a charge of attempted murder for the alleged assault of a police officer will be treated as an adult in court, a judge ruled last week.

La’Dainian Fuller, 17, was stopped by police almost two years ago, on Oct. 10, 2021, while riding his bicycle to his Gastonia home with his twin brother, Paden. During the encounter, an officer tried to grab Paden, and they all fell to the ground, according to their mother, Tangyika Brawley. One of the boys reportedly punched a police officer, and La'Dainian is accused of putting a police officer in a headlock. Police threw the boys on the ground, pepper sprayed them, and searched them. When their parents arrived, both boys were in police cars, and Paden had a black eye.

La'Dainian is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault on a government official inflicting physical injury.

On Thursday, La'Dainian appeared before Superior Court Judge David Phillips. His attorney, Chrissy Clarke-Peckham, argued that District Court Judge Donald Rice abused his discretion when he transferred the case from Juvenile Court to adult Superior Court, where La'Dainian faces the possibility of prison time.

She said that Rice improperly considered the profession of the alleged victim, the police officer, when he made his decision, and that he also did not address La'Dainian's maturity or the rehabilitative services available to him.

La'Dainian, who was 15 at the time of the incident, has a developmental disability, according to his mother. Clarke-Peckham asked that the case be remanded to Juvenile Court.

Assistant District Attorney Bill Stevenson argued that one of the elements of the crime La'Dainian was charged with is the profession of the alleged victim in the case. He also said that Rice obeyed the law when he granted a prosecutor's request to transfer the case out of Juvenile Court.

Phillips found that Rice did not abuse his discretion, and he denied Clarke-Peckham's request to remand the case to Juvenile Court.

In October, Paden is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court, where a hearing will be held to determine whether his case also will be transferred to Superior Court.

In an interview, Marcel Fuller, La'Dainian and Paden's father, said he has trouble sleeping at night because he worries about his boys.

"I'm angry about it, because they put their hands on my kids," he said. "I have problems, can't sleep at night, thinking about this all the time. This is on my mind 24/7."

Tangyika Brawley said she also feels haunted by the incident.

"It replays in my head every day, especially when it gets close to a court date," she said.

Attorney Dawn Blagrove, the executive director of Emancipate NC, an advocacy organization that has voiced support for the family, said that the case is highly unusual.

"It is incredibly unusual," she said. "Let me be clear: district attorneys all over the state overcharge people on a regular basis. This particular situation is outrageous. The facts of this case nowhere near warrant these babies being charged with a B felony."

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Teenage boy accused of assaulting police will face adult court