Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of making false threats made at Kingman High School

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenage boy in connection to making false threats of an armed person at Kingman High School on Thursday morning.

The 15-year-old student confessed to police that he had called 911 and made up the report of an armed person waiving around a shotgun on campus, according to a Facebook post by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the teenage boy after he was spotted on surveillance footage, police said. His voice matched the one recorded on the 911 call, and he was in possession of the phone that was used to make the initial 911 call, the post stated.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an armed subject walking on school property at 11:42 a.m. Thursday. The caller provided limited information, but no other additional calls were received.

The high school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, but there was no evidence that any gun shots were fired or any threats identified.

Surveillance footage viewed by police confirmed no one else was around the unidentified teen when the 911 call was made.

The teenager was transported to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility and was initially charged with a class six felony of the disruption of an educational institution, the post stated.

