Teenage boy charged in fatal shooting at West Side business

A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with a fatal shooting Monday at a business in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 9:15 a.m. Monday, a 44-year-old man was inside a business in the 3800 block of West Division Street when he was involved in an argument with two people. He grabbed a bottle and he was shot in the chest. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital where he later died, police said.

The two people involved in the argument fled the scene.

The teenage boy was arrested when he turned himself after community help identifying him in surveillance video.

He was charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder.