Teenage boy charged in November robberies on CTA train, cops say

A 17-year-old boy was charge in two robberies that happened in late November on a CTA train, cops said.

The felony charges stem from robberies on Nov. 26 and Nov. 25 on a Pink Line train in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue. The boy was arrested Thursday after he was identified as one of the culprits who robbed a man, 27, and a 28-year-old woman on a train.

The boy also was implicated in the robbery of a 23-year-old woman Nov. 25 at the same location, police said. In that robbery the boy implied he had a weapon during the robbery.

The boy, who was not identified because of his age, also was charged with a felony count of aggravated robbery for indicating he was carrying a firearm. He was arrested Thursday by Chicago Police Department Mass Transit Unit in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue, police said.