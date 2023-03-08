Teenage boy charged with robbing downtown business

Mar. 7—Police say they arrested a teenager on Monday in connection with a robbery at a downtown Frederick business earlier that day.

The 13-year-old, who was not identified, was charged with one count each of robbery, armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft between $100 and $1,500, and destruction of property, a news release from the Frederick Police Department said.

Around 12:01 p.m. on Monday, officers with Frederick police responded to the 600 block of North Market Street for a report of a robbery, the release said.

They were told a boy was trying to steal items from a downtown business.

The boy, who had a handgun, assaulted an employee and a customer in the store, the release said. The boy later ran away.

Detectives searched the area and looked at audio and video surveillance footage from the business. Officer Isaac Bonneville recognized the person in the video from another case, the release said.

Bonneville identified the teen by name and found him, the release said.

The teen was arrested and a BB handgun was taken from him as evidence. He was released to his parents, the release said.

