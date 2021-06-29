Teenage boy dead after overnight shooting in Fort Worth

A teenage boy is dead after a shooting Monday night at the 2700 block of Weiler Boulevard, according to MedStar.

The shooting occurred around 10:23 p.m. Monday in east Fort Worth, near the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Interstate 820, according to a police incident report.

MedStar crews pronounced the boy dead at the scene, according to a MedStar spokesman.

Police did not immediately reply to a request for information.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.