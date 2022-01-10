Teenage boy dies after shooting in York, county coroner says

A teenage boy died Saturday morning after a shooting at a home in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street in York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The York City Police Department said Monday that they are treating it as a suspicious death.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy.

Next of kin was notified, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

York City Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at yorkcitypolice.com or by calling the tip line at 717-849-2204.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

