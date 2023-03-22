Teenage boy found shot and killed in a Miami apartment complex, police say

A teenage boy was found shot dead Tuesday night in an apartment complex in Miami, Miami-Dade police say.

A ShotSpotter alert brought officers to the area of Northwest 74th Street and 23rd Avenue around 10:54 p.m., where they spotted the boy on the ground in the Northpark at Scott Carver Apartments. No information on the shooter has been released. The child’s family is being notified.

Because the 2012 complex is run by the Miami-Dade Public Housing Agency, Miami-Dade police will lead the investigation even though the shooting was in the city of Miami.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.