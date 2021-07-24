Teenage boy held on suspicion of murder in fatal shooting of 2 brothers in Arlington

A teenage boy who was shot at the same time two brothers were killed when gunfire erupted at an Arlington apartment was detained on Saturday on suspicion of murder in the deaths, police said.

The suspect remained at a hospital on Saturday. Because he is a juvenile, Arlington police declined to release his name.

The teenagers were shot about 1:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Clearwater Drive, police said.

A disturbance outside an adjacent business preceded the shootings and spilled into the complex, the Artisan at Rush Creek Apartments, police said. The victims were shot on the lower landing of a breezeway next to an apartment building.

Police said they found two guns at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the names or ages of the victims, who died at a hospital. Their relatives told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA Channel 8 that the victims were brothers Kaleb Williams, 17, and Josh Williams, 13.

The third person who was shot left the scene in a vehicle, which police stopped. Witnesses said one or two other people who may have been involved in the shootings fled before police arrived.

Arlington police have been involved in an initiative to curb violent crime, police officials said on Monday at a press conference. Deputy Chief Kyle Dishko, the commander of the effort, said the city has made more than 380 arrests since it began in April. Police have confiscated guns, some in traffic stops, and are working with the ATF to file charges in U.S. District Court.

Much of the violent crime has been committed by juveniles who illegally possessed guns, Chief Al Jones said.

“We have to find a way, how do we interrupt that flow of guns, especially to get these guns out of the hands of minors,” Jones said at the press conference.

Police said that anyone with information about the Clearwater Drive shootings should call Detective Hall at 817-459-5325. A person with a tip can offer it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.