Teenage boy injured in Tulare County drive-by shooting, suspects on loose

A teenage boy was shot in a rural Tulare County drive-by, according sheriff's officials.

Around 11 p.m. on Friday, deputies were called to the area of Avenue 296 and Road 158 near Farmersville for reports of a drive-by shooting.

When they arrived, deputies discovered the victims were driving west on Avenue 296 when a dark car drove by them and opened gunfire at their car. A 13-year-old boy inside the car was shot, according to deputies. Details surrounding a motive weren't given by deputies.

The suspect drove off toward Visalia. No further details or description about the shooters were released by deputies. A motive also hasn't been released.

The boy is expected to survive, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 733-6218.

