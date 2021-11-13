Teenage boy killed in Buckeye shooting, officials searching for suspect

Shooting

Officials were searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Buckeye early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. near Yuma and Watson roads, the Buckeye Police Department said.

The teenager, who was not immediately identified, was killed. Officials as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday were continuing to search for the shooter.

No further details were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

