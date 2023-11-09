Teenage boy is one of three people charged in murder near rapper’s music video shoot in Oakland Park

Two young men and a teenage boy have been charged in an attempted robbery that left a man dead and another injured in Oakland Park two months ago, deputies say, across the street from a rapper’s music video shoot.

Paul Olivier, 22, Daequan Griffin, 22, and a 17-year-old boy all now face first-degree murder charges, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a media release Thursday.

Detectives say the trio may be linked to a string of robberies across Broward and Miami-Dade.

Miami Police had already arrested Griffin, who lives in Lauderhill, and the 17-year-old, who lives in Sunrise, in September in connection with a different armed robbery, according to the release, and the two had first-degree murder charges added to their existing charges.

On Friday, deputies arrested Olivier, of Lauderdale Lakes, on a warrant. He now faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of probation violation.

A little before 8 p.m., the trio attempted to rob Anthony Dennis, 36, of Oviedo, and another unidentified man near the 3000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, according to the release. They targeted the two men for a necklace and a Rolex watch.

Meanwhile, BSO Oakland Park District deputies had arrived at a flea market across the street to respond to a disturbance call related to a music video shoot.

Sexyy Red, a well-known rapper from St. Louis, later wrote on Instagram that she was filming a music video across from a shooting in Broward, but it had nothing to do with her video.

While deputies were on scene, they heard multiple gun shots from a nearby gas station, according to the release. They responded to the gas station, where they found the two men, both with gunshot wounds. Witnesses told detectives that multiple people had approached the victims before the shooting, then fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

Dennis was pronounced dead at the scene, and Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported the second man to a local hospital.

In the weeks following the shooting, detectives released surveillance video of the suspects’ car and of Dennis’ identity, announcing a $5,000 award for any information about the shooting.

Through “investigative methods,” they determined that Olivier, Griffin and the 17-year-old were the suspects, the release said.

Detectives are looking for further information on similar robberies that may have involved the same suspects in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Anyone with information should contact BSO Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or MPD Robbery Sgt. Blake Weigner at 305-791-6710.