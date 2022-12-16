Teenage boy shot in Los Banos; police continue investigation and search for suspect

Los Banos police detectives are investing after a 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Santa Barbara Street, according to a social media post by the Los Banos Police Department.

Police were alerted to a teenager who had suffered a gunshot wound to his body. He was found at a nearby business.

The boy received medical care from the Los Banos Fire Department and responding paramedics before being airlifted to a Modesto-area hospital.

Witnesses told police the suspect was seen running east, wearing all dark clothing.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Detective Luis Beltran at 209-827-2536.