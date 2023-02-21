Teenage boy shot near Great Falls High, two suspects in custody

Fifteen-year-old shot near Great Falls High School. Two suspects in police custody

A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking on the 1600 block of Valeria Way just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

Two suspects have been arrested, according to Great Falls police, after they had initially fled the scene, northeast of the Great Falls Housing Authority, on foot.

Students and staff at nearby Great Falls High School were told to shelter in place immediately after the incident was reported, though that order was lifted after the second suspect was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m.

Police reported that the unidentified 15-year-old has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The victim continues to recieve care for life threatening injuries," a GFPD Facebook post at 9:35 a.m. states. "Please keep him and his family in your thoughts."

"Officers have determined this incident to be isolated to those involved," the post continues, "it was not random. As we continue to investigate the incident, community members may see an increased police presence."

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Teenage boy shot near Great Falls High