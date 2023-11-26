Teenage boy shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a teenager was shot in Northwest, D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

Police received a call at about 3:15 p.m. for shots fired in the 200 block of V St., N.W. There, they found a teenage boy who had been shot. He was reportedly conscious and breathing.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

