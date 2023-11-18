Teenage boy wounded in shooting in Belmont Central neighborhood, police say

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning in the Belmont Central neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The boy was walking about 6:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue when three people in a dark-color vehicle approached. One of them fired shots in the boy’s direction, striking him to the leg, police said.

The victim got himself to Community First Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.