Teenage carjacking suspect arrested after chase across Sacramento involves police, sheriff

A 17-year-old carjacking suspect who fled Sacramento police officers Wednesday night in South Natomas was apprehended by a K-9 in Carmichael, according to authorities.

Officers went to the 3300 block of Arena Boulevard for a report of a gray Subaru Outback stolen just after 8 p.m. Police, along with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, pursued the suspect through Sacramento and parts of Arden Arcade before they caught up to the teenage boy, who hiding near Fair Oaks Boulevard and Bryan Way in Carmichael, police said.

A Sacramento police K-9 was used to help arrest the boy, said Sacramento police spokesman Officer Anthony Gamble.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of carjacking-related charges, Gamble said, without specifying which charges.