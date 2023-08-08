Teenage couple charged with stabbing and killing Marshfield man

A teenage couple remains behind bars for their alleged roles in the June 28 killing of a Marshfield man.

Tommy K. Smith, 16, faces adult charges of second-degree murder after being accused of fatally stabbing 52-year-old Shawn Ellinburg during an afternoon dispute at a Marshfield residence.

Smith's girlfriend is also accused of stabbing Ellingburg — a friend of one of the female suspect's adult relatives — during the scuffle. The girl, who is not named in the police report because she is being held as a juvenile, could also face adult charges.

The teens — both students at Marshfield High School last year, the school district confirmed — have different attorneys.

Marshfield police said they responded to a call in around 2:30 p.m. to a man "bleeding out" on a driveway in front of a home at the 600 block of East Third, where the female suspect lived. The man, Ellingburg, had stopped breathing prior the arrival of medics, according to the police report. He died at the scene.

Ellingburg, who police said had an empty knife sheath on his hip, appears to have been killed with by his own blade. The man's argument with the teens appears to have stemmed from telling Smith to leave the home at the request of his friend — a disabled adult Ellingburg often helped.

Multiple witnesses told police that Smith and the female were acting aggressive and making threats to people inside the home, and were throwing empty alcohol bottles.

Both teens are said to have hurled a racial slur at Ellingburg, a Black man, before hearing what was described as a "tussle" that ended in the female's bedroom.

There, a witness said, Smith and the female were seen fighting and stabbing Ellingburg. The victim did not initiate the physical attack, according to a witness, and was was not seen using his knife.

The blood-covered teens proceeded to escape the home outside a window before they were tracked down and interviewed by investigators.

Story continues

One of the police report's five witnesses said they didn't see the violent assault, but saw the teens running from the scene before admitting they had stabbed someone. Smith reportedly told the witness "You can't put your hands on my girlfriend."

Smith and his girlfriend told police Ellingburg came into her room and grabbed her by the neck, igniting the altercation. Smith told police he never stabbed Ellingburg during the fight, but that his girlfriend took the man's knife and stabbed him twice in his upper body.

Her story was different, telling police she took the knife from Ellingburg before "cutting him once on the front of one of his legs" before throwing the weapon into her bathtub.

Smith nor his girlfriend admitted that Smith stabbed Ellingburg, but investigators appear to have found differing evidence to support the prosecutor's charges.

Smith, who is being held without bond, is scheduled for a court hearing Aug. 15 in front of Webster County Judge Justin Evans.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Teenage couple charged with stabbing and killing Marshfield man