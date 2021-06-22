Teenage cyclist injured in hit and run in Bemidji

Jun. 22—BEMIDJI — A 17-year-old boy riding his bike was struck by a vehicle in Bemidji Tuesday morning. The incident left him seriously injured.

At 2 a.m. on June 22, the Bemidji Police Department responded to Park Avenue NW near 20th Street NW to a report of a male who was not breathing and bleeding, according to a release from Bemidji Police Captian David LaZella.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old boy who had apparently been struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Park Avenue. Officers spoke briefly with the boy who explained he was riding north on the road when he was struck from behind by a full-size dark-colored vehicle, similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade.

The victim was transferred from Sanford Bemidji Medical Center to a trauma center in Fargo, N.D. for further evaluation and care. The identity of the victim is currently being withheld. Officers and detectives continue to investigate this incident and will release more details when they become available, the release said.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted by the Bemidji Fire Department and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Bemidji Police detectives at (218) 333-9111. If you have information about this crime you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll-free phone number (800) 222-8477; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.