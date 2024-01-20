Teenage drivers could go from 6 hours of practice to 50. Here's what's happening:

Becoming a new driver in New Jersey may take some practice: 50 hours, to be exact.

That's a piece of legislation now in the Legislature.

Currently New Jersey permits 16-year-olds who are enrolled in driver education classes or licensed driving schools to obtain a special learner’s permit that only requires six hours behind the wheel with a driving instructor.

This bill requires holders of examination permits and special learner’s permits under the age of 21 to complete at least 50 hours of practice driving, at least 10 of which are to be completed during hours of darkness. The parent, guardian, or the supervising driver of a permit holder is to certify that these hours of practice driving were completed.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety suggest New Jersey lacks mandated, supervised driving provisions and recommends 70 hours of practice for young drivers in drivers' licensing programs.

Forty-seven states have mandated practice hours in place for anyone seeking a license. The exceptions are New Jersey, Arkansas, and Mississippi, Tracy Noble of AAA Mid-Atlantic to the New Jersey Monitor.

The bill also requires a sample practice driving log to be included in informational brochures distributed to parents and guardians of beginning drivers under the age of 18.

Committee members and the Senate passed the bill unanimously, and it now advances to the General Assembly for a vote.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Jersey legislators consider bill for young drivers to practice more