Derry teenage farmer devastated after calves stolen

A 13-year-old farmer from County Londonderry has been left "gutted" after thieves stole the 11 calves she had been rearing.

Police believe the animals were taken from a field on Glenshane Road, near Claudy, some time between 24 and 30 September.

Kelsey Hasson said she was "raging" that someone had taken her Charolais calves.

"I just want them brought back," Kelsey told BBC News NI.

Damien Hasson said his 13-year-old daughter had put her heart and soul into caring for the young cows. He estimates the cost of the theft is somewhere between £8,000-£15,000.

"But to Kelsey they are priceless," he added.

Kelsey loves farming, feeding the cows and driving tractors, Damien said.

"She has put all her time and effort into the calves because she is saving, she wants to buy a house when she is older," he said.

Kelsey and her father hope anyone with information will come forward.

"The calves will not be too far away, I would think," Damien added.

"It might be that they are hidden in someone's shed, something like that, but someone has to know where they are."

Independent MLA Claire Sugden also asked anyone who had been offered calves for sale under suspicious circumstances to contact police.

She said the theft had left the young girl "extremely distraught".

Police are also appealing for information.

They are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles in the Brackfield Bawn area of the Glenshane Road to contact them.