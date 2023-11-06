Teenage female hockey player loses teeth after being hit by shot from male opponent

Players rush to assist the girl who was struck in the mouth by the ball - X/@robbystarbuck

A high school in Massachusetts has expressed horror after a member of its girls’ hockey team had two teeth knocked out and suffered “significant facial injuries” when struck in the face with a ball hit by a male opponent.

Video of the incident, which shows the female player screaming in agony immediately after the impact, has provoked ferocious backlash against an equal rights amendment in the state that allows boys and girls at high school level to participate in sport under the opposite gender if it is not made available to their own.

The accident happened during the third quarter of a play-off game, when a female defender for Dighton-Rehoboth High School was hit full in the face with a shot off the stick of a male player for Swampscott, who was allowed to compete on a girls’ team on the basis that field hockey in Massachusetts is traditionally a female sport.

The girl dropped to the ground in agony, with other players visibly upset as Dighton-Rehoboth staff ran on from the sidelines to administer aid. She later required hospital treatment. Kelsey Bain, the team’s captain, has written an impassioned letter to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA), urging a rethink of state law around male involvement in female competitions.

“The shrieks and screams of fear and pain that projected from her after being hit filled the stadium,” Bain said. “The looks of horror and shock on the faces of the girls surrounding her were chilling. Following the incident, my team-mates were sobbing, not only in fear for their team-mate but in fear that they had to go back out on to the field and continue a game against a male athlete who had hospitalised one of our own. This traumatic event sheds light on the rules and regulations of male athletes participating in women’s sports.”

Addressing parents, Bill Runey, the superintendent of the school, said: “Seeing the horror in the eyes of our players and coaches upon greeting their bus is evidence to me that there has to be a renewed approach by the MIAA to protect the safety of our athletes.”

Kelly Wolff, athletic director for Swampscott Public Schools, confirmed that the player who had taken the shot was a male varsity student and co-captain but insisted that he had the “exact same right to participate as any player on the team.”

In a statement, the MIAA pointed to the 1976 Massachusetts Equal Rights Amendment banning sex-based discrimination, with the legislation extended to scholastic sports three years later. “The courts determined that a blanket rule prohibiting boys from playing on girls’ teams, where there was no equivalent boys’ team, violated the amendment,” it said.

“We respect and understand the complexity and concerns that exist regarding student safety. However, student safety has not been a successful defence to excluding students of one gender from participating on the teams of the opposite gender. The arguments generally fail due to the lack of correlation between injuries and mixed-gender teams.”

This response has only inflamed the fury of the players affected. Bain said: “We all witnessed the substantial damage that a male has the ability to cause against a female during a game. How much longer does the MIAA plan on using girls as statistical data points before they realise that boys do not belong in girls’ sports? Twenty injuries? One hundred? Death?

“The rules of high-school field hockey were created for female-versus-female play. Altering the rules and equipment to adapt to play involving boys is not only an inconvenience, it comes with a physical and emotional cost for players who are forced to change the game they love.”

