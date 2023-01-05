Teenage girl accused of shooting at deputies: 'I want to go to trial'

Nicole Jackson appears before Judge Elizabeth Blackburn to reject a plea deal offer by the state, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Nicole Jackson-Maldonado, the teenage girl accused of shooting at deputies, declined on Thursday to take a prosecutor's offer of 20 years in prison and told a judge she wanted to go to trial.

Jackson-Maldonado, 15, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and armed burglary. She faces up to life in prison on both charges. She is also charged with criminal mischief.

Jackson-Maldonado, with her hands shackled and dressed in the routine orange jail jumpsuit, stood before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Blackburn in the courtroom at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

"I want to go to trial," Jackson-Maldonado said.

The judge told the teen that, if convicted at trial, she faced a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. But Jackson-Maldonado maintained she wanted to go to trial.

Blackburn set the trial to start on Feb. 27 with jury selection. The judge said that in anticipation of going to trial, she had already ordered extra jurors to be summoned for the case, which has received national attention.

Assistant State Attorney Sarah Thomas said on Thursday that she was withdrawing the plea offer made to the teenager of 20 years in prison followed by probation.

Jackson-Maldonado was 14 when she and a then-12-year-old boy ran away from the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise on June 1, 2021, broke into a house and armed themselves with guns they found inside, according to charging affidavits.

When Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, Maldonado and the boy fired at the deputies, according to affidavits.

No deputies were injured. Deputies held their fire initially, but shot Jackson-Maldonado when she stepped out of the garage with a firearm, according to charging affidavits.

Teen seeks to fire defense attorneys

Jackson-Maldonado on Thursday also told the judge that she wanted to fire her defense attorneys, Assistant Public Defenders Larry Avallone and Jessica Roberts.

Blackburn then held a "Nelson hearing" to determine whether the attorneys should be removed. Jackson-Maldonado told the judge that she felt she was being pressured by her attorneys into taking a plea, because they kept telling that she could go to prison for life if convicted at trial.

Jackson-Maldonado also complained that she had not once been transported to Flagler County for any hearings there. Jackson-Maldonado is charged as an adult in Flagler County with five counts of malicious burning of land and one count of criminal mischief over $1,000. She was accused of setting fires to wooded lots on April 9, 2021, in Palm Coast. Each charge is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Blackburn said she was not presiding over the Flagler case, so she could not address her concerns about that. Blackburn told Jackson-Maldonado that her attorneys were doing their job by informing her of the potential penalties she faced if convicted at trial in the Volusia case.

Blackburn then denied Jackson-Maldonado's request to remove her attorneys.

Differing plea offers

Prosecutors have not budged from their initial plea offer made about seven months ago which would send the teenage girl to state prison for 20 years. Her prison term would be followed by 40 years probation.

It was a very different plea offer than the one offered to the boy, whose case stayed in juvenile court.

The boy pleaded guilty last year to the same charges as Jackson-Maldonado and, as part of the plea deal, could be released from a juvenile facility in less than three years.

Since the boy was charged as a juvenile, The News-Journal is not naming him.

Both children had previously been Baker Acted, in which a person is taken into custody for psychiatric evaluation if they are considered a threat to themselves or others.

Jackson-Maldonado faces up to life in prison each on the charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer (firearm) and; burglary of a dwelling while armed. She is also charged with criminal mischief causing damage of $1,000 or more.

The plea deal prosecutors have offered her would amend the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer charge to attempted murder.

The plea offer would have also taken care of the Flagler cases.

During the hearing on Thursday, Assistant State Attorney Thomas said some of the victims were in the courtroom, referring to four Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies who sat in the front row of the gallery of the courtroom.

After the hearing, the four deputies did not respond or declined comment when a News-Journal reporter asked why Jackson-Maldonado was being treated so differently than the boy even though they were both accused of doing the same thing.

Volusia County Sheriff Sgt. Don Maxwell, who was at the scene of incident, was one of the four in the courtroom. During the incident, Maxwell took cover behind a tree as bullets struck its trunk. Maxwell did not respond to a reporter's question about the different treatment of the two juveniles as he left the courtroom.

But Maxwell attended the boy's sentencing last year and told him he forgave him.

“I remember you. I forgive you. I challenge you to be better,” Maxwell said to the boy during the sentencing in March 2022. “I want to see you one day be the person … the person that I know you can be. You have a big heart. You have a long life ahead of you. And I will say a prayer for you every day.”

Since Jackson-Maldonado is a juvenile, if convicted as charged at trial and sentenced to life, her sentence would be reviewed within 25 years or possibly sooner, at which point she could be released.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza had not immediately responded to an email and phone call asking him about the disparate treatment. Larizza's office had not responded to prior questions about the handling of the case.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also had not responded to a text message about the different treatment, but in the past has referred the question to prosecutors.

Jackson-Maldonado is being held without bail at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Jackson-Maldonado has drawn some interest from the public who at times attend hearings to keep track of the case and show their support.

One is Matt Shortt, who is not an attorney but has said he got his legal training as a former jailhouse lawyer. Shortt complained to Jackson-Maldonado's attorneys as they boarded the elevator outside the courtroom. Shortt told them they were doing a poor job of representing the girl. The public defenders appeared not to respond except for Roberts who told Shortt not to approach her.

