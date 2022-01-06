Teenage girl accused of shooting at Volusia deputies appears before new judge

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit was on scene at 1050 Osteen Enterprise Road in Deltona where a deputy-involved shooting June 1, 2021, left a 14-year-old girl with multiple gunshot wounds. The girl and a 12-year-old boy ran from a nearby juvenile group home and broke into the unoccupied residence arming themselves with firearms found in the home, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

A 14-year-old girl accused of shooting at Volusia County Sheriff's deputies and charged with attempted murder appeared on Wednesday before a new judge who set another hearing in the case for February.

Nicole Marie Jackson-Maldonado was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer (firearm), burglary of a dwelling while armed and criminal mischief causing damage of $1,000 or more.

The teenager appeared for the first time before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Blackburn on Wednesday at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach. Blackburn began hearing felony cases this week after she took over a division previously presided over by Circuit Judge Sandra Upchurch as part of a shifting of judicial duties in the circuit.

The girl was wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and her hands were handcuffed to a belt on her waist as is routine for all inmates appearing before a judge. The teenager appeared confused at first about the purpose of the hearing.

Blackburn asked the teen if she understood what her attorney was requesting.

"He's requesting to continue the case. He's not quite ready to set it for trial at this point?" Blackburn asked Jackson-Maldonado.

The teen nodded and said "yes."

Blackburn said a case-management conference will be scheduled for February. The judge said that the case is six months old, but she did not see any notices of any depositions being scheduled.

"I want to make sure we get things moving on track so that we can set a realistic target date to try this," Blackburn said.

Assistant Public Defender Larry Avallone is representing Jackson-Maldonado, and Assistant State Attorney Sarah Thomas, who was not present on Wednesday, is prosecuting the case. Another prosecutor appeared in her place.

The teen, who has been charged as an adult, is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

The girl had already had some brushes with the law when on June 1 things escalated according to investigators.

Helicoptor footage of 1050 Osteen Enterprise Road in Deltona during a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday night that left a 14-year-old girl with multiple gunshot wounds. The girl and a 12-year-old boy ran from a nearby juvenile group home and broke into the unoccupied residence arming themselves with firearms found in the home, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

On June 1, Jackson-Maldonado got into an argument with staff at the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise where she was living. It all started, according to a report, because she wanted to go outside and catch lizards.

Jackson-Maldonado and a 12-year-old boy then ran away from the children’s home. They ended up breaking into a house and arming themselves with an AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun and a pistol they found inside, according to reports.

When Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounded the house, the 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy started shooting at the deputies, according to reports and body camera video.

Deputies held their fire initially. But in the end, deputies shot Jackson-Maldonado after they said she pointed a shotgun or rifle at them, according to reports. At least one deputy said he believed she fired the weapon. The boy surrendered and was not shot.

This image shows body camera footage from a Volusia County Sheriff's sergeant during a deputy-involved shooting that left a 14-year-old girl in critical condition Tuesday night.

The News-Journal is not identifying the 12-year-old because he has been charged as a juvenile.

Jackson-Maldonado is isolated from adult offenders as required, Volusia County Spokesman Gary Davidson wrote in an email.

Like other inmates, Jackson-Maldonado receives things such as “out of cell time and recreation based on behavior and communication with friends and family,” Davidson wrote.

The teenager is also receiving “an extra calorie diet and milk specific for juveniles” Davidson wrote.

She also has a “connection” with a Volusia County school teacher, a case manager through Community Partnership for Children and a guardian ad litem, Davidson wrote.

Based on her behavior, Jackson-Maldonado receives three movies per week which are provided by case management, Davidson wrote.

The branch jail has 959 inmates currently and the adjoining correctional facility has another 533 inmates.

Jackson-Maldonado is one of only two juveniles currently held in the jail.

The other is a juvenile male, Kveon Jiles, 16, who is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and being a minor in possession of a firearm. Jiles is accused of shooting LaRoyce J. Covington on July 21 in DeLand. Before his death, Covington told police that he was shot by Jiles, who was his nephew, according to a charging affidavit.

Jackson-Maldonado does not interact with Jiles. She did interact at one point with a juvenile female, but that juvenile is no longer at the jail.

