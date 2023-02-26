Teenage girl arrested after illegal sideshow in Merced. Dozens involved, police say

A teenage girl was arrested Saturday night in an illegal sideshow in Merced where 50 to 80 spectators were involved, according to the Merced Police Department.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested “for exhibition of speed, driving without a license and resisting officers,” the police department announced on its Facebook page late Saturday.

Officers interpreted the sideshow, which was taking place at a tractor supply business’ parking lot, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle the teenage girl was driving was impounded for 30 days, according to police.

There were various vehicles involved in the illegal event, police said, anywhere between 50 to 80 spectators.

In Fresno, several of these illegal and reckless events have been broken up by police who have warned anyone caught hanging around videotaping sideshows can also face legal consequences.