Teenage girl critically injured in shooting outside Arlington rec center, police say

A teenage girl was critically injured in a shooting outside an Arlington recreation center Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the Dottie Lynn Recreation Center in the 3200 block of Norwood Lane around 4:20 a.m. regarding a shooting. They found a teenage girl in the pool area who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Tim Ciesco, a spokesperson from the Arlington Police Department, said investigators are still trying to find out what happened.

“We believe a group of teens jumped the fence at the pool, which is closed for the season, and at some point while they were gathered there, the victim was shot,” Ciesco said.

Investigators are in the process of talking to other teens who were believed to be at the pool during the shooting, according to Ciesco.

