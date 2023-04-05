Teenage girl dies after accidental shooting Wednesday morning, Kansas City police say

A teenage girl died Wednesday morning after accidentally shooting herself with a gun, according to Kansas City police.

At 8:46 a.m., officers responded to calls of a possible accidental shooting in the 4500 block of Agnes Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department.

Police discovered a girl between the ages of 10 and 15 years old, who was in critical condition and suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She was transported to an area hospital by emergency medical personnel. The girl was declared dead shortly after.

The case remains an active investigation, Drake said.