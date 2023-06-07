A teenage girl found her mom's debit card and spent $64,000 on mobile games, wiping out her family's life savings

Gaming addiction among youth has become so prevalent in China that it's prompted action from the federal government. Songsak Rohprasit/Getty Images

A teenage girl in China spent her family's entire life's savings on mobile game transactions this year.

She spent some $64,000 from January to May through her mother's debit card, per Elephant News.

She told the outlet she deleted the chat and transaction records to hide them from her mother.

A 13-year-old girl in China spent $64,000 of her parents' money on mobile games this year, wiping out their savings account without their knowledge.

Gong Yiwang learned about the spending spree in late May after receiving a call from a teacher at the girl's boarding school, who worried the child was addicted to pay-to-play games, according to Elephant News, a regional TV channel in Henan province.

When Gong checked her bank account, she realized it was left with a bank balance of only seven cents.

She later discovered that from January to May, her daughter had spent around $16,800 buying game accounts and almost $30,000 on in-game purchases, per Elephant News. The girl also transferred money to at least 10 classmates who wanted to buy game products for themselves, bringing the total cost of the child's months-long binge to $64,000.

"I never thought a 13-year-old girl could do this," a distraught Gong told Elephant News. "I'm in a daze, my head feels like it's going to explode."

Weeping as she spoke, Gong's daughter told Elephant News she didn't know where the money came from or how much she was spending, but found her mother's debit card and linked it to her mobile phone. She also remembered her mother telling her the account's password from a previous occasion when she asked to buy something else.

Noticing her newfound spending power, her friends in school would pester her for money, she said.

"If I didn't send it to them, they would bother me all day. If I told the teacher, I was afraid that the teacher would tell my parents, and that my parents would be angry," she told Elephant News.

She also deleted chat and transaction records to hide the payments from her parents, per the outlet.

Gong said she's reached out to several payment platforms to request refunds but has yet to recoup her losses on the full sum.

The story of the girl's spending habits went viral in China in late May, receiving at least 140 million views on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, per data seen by Insider.

Gaming addiction among youth in China is so prevalent that the country has introduced internet restrictions on teenagers and children. Teens aren't supposed to play video games for more than three hours a week, a goal that China says it's progressing steadily toward.

