Teenage girl found shot to death in Independence residence, police say

A teenage girl was found shot dead inside an Independence residence early Wednesday afternoon as police were responding to a “nature unknown” call for service.

The girl was found in the 2300 block of South Crescent Avenue, the Independence Police Department said in a statement. She was killed by “an apparent gunshot wound,” police said.

The killing is the second homicide this week in Independence.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Ales L. Carr, a 30-year-old Kansas City woman, was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. She died there shortly after. Police believe she was shot in an Independence residence.

Wednesday’s homicide marked the 10th killing Independence has seen so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. The city saw 11 homicides in all of 2020.

The Independence Police Department is investigating the killings. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, the department’s tip line at 816-325-7777 or by email at leads@indepmo.org.