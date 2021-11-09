A teenage girl was shot and killed just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in Shelby.

The incident was called into police at 3:52 p.m. in the 500 block of Roberts Street.

When first-responders arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was taken to Atrium Health-Cleveland where she was pronounced dead.

Police have been talking with the grieving family and have not yet released the victim's name.

Crime news: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office monitors 355 sex offenders

Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford said the girl was standing outside when someone in a passing vehicle fired a gun, striking the teen. How many shots were fired and how many struck her are still being determined, Ledford said.

Ledford said at 6:30 p.m. that witnesses, including one outside at the time of the crime, were still being interviewed.

Descriptions of the car and possible suspects are still being determined.

“This is a senseless loss of life. Our main goal is to find out who is accountable and to bring them to justice,” Ledford said.

The chief asked that anyone with information about the crime call the Police Department at 704-484-6845.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Teenage girl killed in drive-by shooting in Shelby, police say