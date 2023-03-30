Teenage girl says man choked her, tried to kiss her while waiting for bus in Lacey

A teenage girl told Lacey police that a man choked her and tried to kiss her while she was waiting for the bus on Sunday.

She said that while she was waiting, the man sat down “uncomfortably close” to her and started talking to her. As he was talking, he lunged at her and wrapped his hand around her neck, restricting her airway and tried to kiss her. She got away, started screaming, and the man took off.

After investigating, police found out the man was released from jail on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, officers found the man and arrested him. He was booked into the King Couty Jai for assault with sexual motivation.

The Lacey Police Department used #TrustYourGut and #MakeNoise in their tweet about the incident.

#StoryTime 📚: 3/26 we received a call where a teenage female reported that, while she was waiting for her bus, a man sat down uncomfortably close to her. He began speaking to her, lunged at her, wrapped his hand around her neck restricting her airway, and tried to kiss her. pic.twitter.com/S8qDdN5C7A — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) March 29, 2023



